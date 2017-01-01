Voting opens for directory cover contest

Voting for the 2017 Texas Newspaper Directory Cover Design Contest is open from Monday, Oct. 24, through 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

Texas Press Association member designers and photographers were invited to combine their talents to design and submit entries for the cover of the 2017 Texas Newspaper Directory. In this year’s contest, 27 entries were received.

The entries may be viewed at http://texaspress.com/2017-directory-cover-contest-entries or by e-mailing Candace Velvin, cvelvin@texaspress.com, for a full-color PDF of all the entries.

Now, members are invited to judge the entries and vote their favorites. The design receiving the most votes will become the cover of the 2017 Texas Newspaper Directory.

Please note: only one ballot per newspaper. Each newspaper staff is invited to select their first, second and third choices from the entries, fill out the form and cast their ballot on the TPA website.

Submit your 2017 ballot here.

Votes will be tallied and the results reported with the top three winners announced and displayed on the Texas Press Association’s website.

Remember, voting ends at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.